Report: GA Waffle House worker accused of spiking co-worker drink with meth

Sonserea Dawn Evans. Dawson County Sheriff's Office photo Sonserea Dawn Evans. Dawson County Sheriff's Office photo

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a former employee of a Waffle House in north Georgia has been arrested and accused of spiking a male co-worker's drink with methamphetamine, leaving the worker hospitalized.

Dawson County Sheriff's Capt. Tony Wooten tells local media investigators believe the drink was spiked Dec. 23 at a Waffle House in Dawsonville. He says 43-year-old Sonserea Dawn Evans is facing felony aggravated battery and drug charges.

Wooten says the 37-year-old co-worker, who wasn't identified, remains under medical care. He says investigators obtained restaurant surveillance video showing Evans taking the co-worker's cup, walking toward the restroom area and returning with the cup.

The local media reports say Waffle House emailed a statement that Evans was fired and it is assisting investigators.

It wasn't immediately known if Evans has an attorney.

