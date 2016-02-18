12 puppies found abandoned beside Tennessee highway adopted

CHURCH HILL, TN (AP) - A plastic storage container holding 12 puppies has been found beside a highway in Church Hill, and Humane Society officials say all of the puppies have since been adopted.

Sandy Behnke of the Hawkins County Humane Society tells the Kingsport Times-News (http://bit.ly/1Wtgyf3) that a woman driving along Highway 11-W found the puppies Wednesday morning when she spotted the container near the Bradley Creek Road intersection.

The puppies, which are Chihuahua-Dachshund mixes, were taken to the shelter. The puppies were weaned and appeared to be between 2 and 3 months old. All were adopted by the end of the day.

Despite the happy ending, Behnke says she'd still like to know who left the puppies beside the highway. She says the person responsible should be charged with animal cruelty.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

