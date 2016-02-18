UPDATE: All lanes of westbound I-24 now reopened after crash

VIDEO UPDATE: Why you're stuck in traffic this morning heading into downtown. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/yVOsyEtTos — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 18, 2016

UPDATE: Dispatchers tell Channel 3 that one person has been taken to Parkridge Hospital as a non-emergency transport.

All lanes of westbound traffic have now been reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY: For the second time this week, a portion of Interstate 24 West is closed due to a crash.

The crash, reported at mile marker 181 just before 8:30am, involved multiple vehicles.

Dispatchers are still waiting for an update from first responders on the scene about the number of injuries involved.

TDOT estimates the crash will be clear by 10 am. In the meantime, all westbound lanes are closed. Eastbound lanes are not affected. Traffic has backed up through the ridge cut eastward to the I-75/I-24 split.

On Tuesday, an overturned tractor trailer shut down westbound lanes near mile marker 180. Speed was to blame in that crash.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.