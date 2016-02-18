A cold start, but warmer weather moving in today through the weekend

Good Thursday. If you live in north Georgia, you MAY have felt a little rumbling overnight. We had a weak 2.0 earthquake overnight about 10 miles NW of Lafayette at about 3:20 this morning.

We all may also see a bit of frost on the windshield this morning with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Much warmer weather is moving in, though, starting this afternoon.

This afternoon will be amazing. Skies will be sunny with a high of 58, 12 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will be clear and tolerably cool tonight with lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Friday will be even warmer. We will remain sunny, and highs will climb into the low to mid 60s. The average high is 56.

The weekend will be warm and cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s, and the clouds may produce a stray sprinkle or two Saturday. An approaching front Sunday will bring some light showers Sunday afternoon.

A weak front will stall to our south, and make rain likely Monday afternoon. The exact position of the front will determine where the bulk of the rain hits. The general rule for Monday will be the further south you are, the more likely your chance for rain. Highs staring out next week will be more in line with the average, climbing into the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday. More widespread rain is likely Tuesday, then we will dry out by mid week.

For the latest on your weather (and to see details on the earthquake) check it all out on the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY: