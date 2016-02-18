Person shot in the foot inside her home; shot fired from outside

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police responded to the report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Wilkesview Dr.

Once on the scene police found one victim suffering from single gun shot wound.

The victim was inside her home when she was shot. The suspect was outside the home when the shots were fired.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the foot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment by HCEMS.

The victim provided limited information and did not identify a suspect. No suspect or suspect vehicle information is available.

Chattanooga Police Violent Crimes Investigators are following all actionable leads.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police confirm a person was shot in the foot on Wilkesview drive.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

According to dispatch it appears to be a drive-by shooting.

No other details are available at this time. Stay with WRCB for the latest in this developing story.

