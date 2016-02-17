UPDATE: Gabriel "Tater" Singleton who recently met "The Rock" pa - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Gabriel "Tater" Singleton who recently met "The Rock" passes away

By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted on Facebook about the passing of Gabriel "Tater" Singleton.

The family of Gabriel "Tater" Singleton has released details regarding funeral arrangements.

Services will begin with a visitation on Tuesday, August 2nd from 5-9 p.m. at The Church of God of the Union Assembly, Inc. in Dalton, Ga.

The church is located at 2211 South Dixie Hwy, Dalton, GA 30720.

Singleton's funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd at 3 p.m.     

Family members and loved ones are asking everyone to wear the colors red and black, in honor of Singleton.

If you would like to make flower donations, family members ask that you send them to the church.

PREVIOUS STORY:  Gabriel "Tater" Singleton has passed away. He was the 7 year old Georgia boy who had been battling cancer.

One of his biggest wishes was to meet "The Rock". That wish came true earlier this year. 

In a Facebook post Saturday, his family shared that "Tater" had earned his wings Saturday afternoon.  His family says they will post funeral arrangements Monday.    

PREVIOUS STORY: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted on his Instagram feed that he will meet Gabriel "Tater" Singleton on the set of his movie "Baywatch" which is currently filming in Savannah.

PREVIOUS STORY: At seven years old, Gabriel Singleton, known as "Tater," has been through a lot.

"He has some radiation on his arm because he had been having some pain in his arm," LuLu Singleton said, "We actually just got back from Seattle. He went and had a t-cell therapy over there."

No mother ever expects her child will have to go through a battle like this.

HOW YOU CAN HELP | Share Tater's special message

"Right now, the cancer is in his bone marrow and his bones. Originally, it was in his stomach and just everywhere," she said. 

 But Tater's been fighting this for more than half his life. 

Like many 2nd grade boys, Tater likes football. He's a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs to be exact and a certain celebrity known for his strength. 

"He's strong and brave," Tater said. 

"The Fast and the Furious movies, he's a police officer in them and Gabriel is fascinated with police officers," his mom added. 

On days when Tater needs a little bit of encouragement, he turns to his hero Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. 

"He was kind of embarrassed about his bald head. So I would pull up The Rock's Instagram account and I'd say, Look! The Rock is bald and he's so strong and he's awesome. You're just like him," his mom added.

And is why he made a poster, hoping the power of social media will help spread Tater's message to the person who's helping him lay the smack down on cancer. 

"We started listing all the things why he's so strong and what he's been through," Children's Hospital at Erlanger Child Life Specialist Ashley Zani said. 

As for Tater's mom, her hero sits just a few feet away in a red hat. 

"Watching him go through the treatments with that brave face and always smiling and being happy gives me strength as well. I can't sit around and cry and be said and all that stuff if he isn't, so he gives me a lot of strength," she said. 

