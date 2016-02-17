UPDATE: Chattanooga woman found

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police state that Branam has been safely found.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police need your help finding a missing woman.

Police say 30-year-old Donna Branam was last seen leaving a bar on Rossville Boulevard February 11.

Branam's family says they are worried because of her health issues.

The missing woman is described as 5'1" tall, weighing 98 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 423-698-2525.