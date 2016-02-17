Man charged with kidnapping ex-wife and child

A Tellico Plains man is now in the Hamilton County Jail and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police said Jason Alan Moore went to visit his 8-month old daughter and ex-wife in Hixson in early February.

Moore's ex-wife told police after several hours she asked him repeatedly to leave her home but he refused. She says, he attacked her when she threatened to call police.

Moore blocked the door when she tried to leave. The woman then locked herself and the child in the bathroom until Moore left the home.

He was arrested on Tuesday. His bond is set at 400-thousand dollars.