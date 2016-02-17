Grand jury to hear case against Chattanooga defense attorney

A Hamilton County grand jury will hear the case against a Chattanooga defense attorney accused of leaving the scene of an accident.

Bill Speek waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Hamilton County General Sessions Court.

Speek is facing charges in the March 2015 crash that injured two other people.

According to a report by the Signal Mountain Police Department, Speek was driving north on Timberlinks Drive around 5:30 in the evening when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a red Honda Civic.

“The impact of the crash pushed the Civic across the roadway and it came to rest between a power pole and a street sign,” the officer wrote in the report.

According to eyewitnesses, Speek kept driving without slowing down or stopping to check on the two people inside the Civic, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Speek later returned to the scene in his wife’s SUV, which was not the vehicle involved in the crash. He told officers he reached for a drink and heard a bump. He believed he hit a deer or a mailbox. He said it was only after he got home that he realized there was damage to his vehicle and he began to remember hitting something.

Officers noted Speek having a head injury and encouraged his wife, who drove him home from the scene, to seek medical attention.

Speek was charged two months later with failure to maintain his lane, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and failure to render aid. Speek was cited to court and a visiting judge from Sequatchie County was brought in to hear his case.

Speek’s law partner, Jonathan Turner, represented him in court Wednesday. Turner says Speek suffered a concussion and amnesia in the crash. He says he has the medical records to prove that in court.

“It was an accident,” Turner told Channel 3. “We are very apologetic to the victims of the accident, but Mr. Speek is not ready to admit any liability for any charges from the accident because he does not believe he intentionally committed any crimes.”

Speek works for Speek, Webb, Tuner and Newkirk, a Chattanooga-based law firm that practices criminal law, personal injury and family law.

A grand jury will hear the facts of the case and determine if there is probable cause. If a grand jury decides there is enough evidence in the case, it would be sent on to Hamilton County Criminal Court.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.