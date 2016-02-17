South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Endorses Marco Rubio

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed Marco Rubio for president, NBC News has confirmed.

Haley's endorsement, first reported by the Charleston Post and Courier, was heavily courted ahead of Saturday's GOP primary in the Palmetto State. She is the third influential South Carolina Republican to endorse Rubio, who also enjoys support from Sen. Tim Scott, and Rep. Trey Gowdy.

A CNN/ORC poll released Tuesday showed Rubio currently sits third in the state, getting support from 14 percent of Republican primary voters. That puts him well behind leader Donald Trump (38 percent) and Ted Cruz (22 percent).