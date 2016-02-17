North GA agencies assist in multi-million dollar drug trafficking organization

Two hundred local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement Officers are in the process of serving 20 search warrants and 27 arrest warrants for members and suppliers of Horace Mayfield's drug trafficking organization.

A few of the law enforcement officers are from North Georgia Calhoun PD, Chatsworth PD, Dalton PD, and Murray County SO all assisted in the drug bust.

Over the course of ten months, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), with the cooperation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, brought down a multifaceted drug trafficking network that reached south into Atlanta and north into South Carolina.

Mayfield and his drug trafficking organization have been operating in Stephens County and surrounding communities for many years.

Over the course of this investigation, the Mayfield Drug Trafficking Organization can be attributed to 72 kilograms of cocaine, 15 kilograms of Methamphetamine and 50 pounds of marijuana with a total street value of $9.5 million dollars.

Although numerous arrests have been made and evidence seized, the investigation continues and additional arrests are expected.