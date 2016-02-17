UPDATE: DA requests TBI perjury investigation into detective in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: DA requests TBI perjury investigation into detective in Ooltewah Assault

Detective Rodney Burns of the Gatlinburg Police Department. WRCBtv.com photo Detective Rodney Burns of the Gatlinburg Police Department. WRCBtv.com photo

UPDATE: Channel 3 has learned the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will launch an investigation into Gatlinburg Police Detective Rodney Burns at the request of Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

Pinkston has asked the TBI to investigate inconsistencies between Burns’ incident report and what he said on the stand Monday in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

The District Attorney General has requested TBI Agents investigate a perjury allegation involving Detective Rodney Burns.

During his testimony, Burns said “What this case actually is is much smaller than what it’s been blown up to be. To me it was an assault. It wasn’t sexual in nature, his pants weren’t pulled down, they weren’t doing it for sexual gratification, this was something stupid that kids do that shouldn’t have been done, you know?”

READ MORE | Ooltewah Assault

The incident report is sealed but Channel 3 has accessed three juvenile court petitions with information from Detective Burns.

In the petition, Burns writes the “defendant did take pool cue stick and force it into the rectum of the victim.”

Under oath, Burns said, “there was no rape, no torture, no screams of anguish.”

"The District Attorney General has requested TBI Agents investigate a perjury allegation involving Rodney Burns," TBI Spokesperson Josh DeVine confirmed Wednesday.

Channel 3 spoke to Burns briefly by phone. He was unaware of Pinkston's request and said any further comment would have to come from the Sevier County District Attorney. 

Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher took exception with Burns’ sworn testimony and issued a strongly-worded response on his personal Facebook page Tuesday.

