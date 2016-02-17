NFL veteran Joe Ehrmann to hold educational forum Thursday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NFL veteran Joe Ehrmann to hold educational forum Thursday

Joe Ehrmann during a Ted Talk in Baltimore in 2013. Joe Ehrmann during a Ted Talk in Baltimore in 2013.

Former NFL player and current motivational speaker Joe Ehrmann will be speaking at Redemption Point Church on Thursday, February 18th at 7 p.m.

The National Center of Development for Boys will be hosting Ehrmann at the event.

Ehrmann will be speaking on topics ranging from bullying, and sexual assault, as well as mentoring and the different stereotypes that young adults face, particularly young boys in their middle and high school years.

Ehrmann will also be on campus at McCallie School earlier in the day on Thursday to speak to faculty and staff about how to handle the pressures teenagers deal with today.

The event at Redemption Point Church aims to break what is called the "Boy Code" in which teen boys make unwholesome decisions under the guise of being stereotypically masculine.

It is free and open to the public.

