Former Tennessee linebacker Jerod Mayo retires

Former Tennessee linebacker Jerod Mayo announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday night via Instagram.

Mayo was drafted 10th overall to the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

In his eight seasons with the Patriots, he recorded 803 tackles, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 19 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Mayo helped lead New England to two Super Bowls, in 2011 and 2014, and one Super Bowl victory in 2014.

The two-time Pro-Bowler led New England in total tackles in each of his first five seasons. Mayo was the NFL's tackles leader with 175 tackles (114 solo) in 2010.

Mayo played for the Vols from 2004-2007. He was a 2007 First-Team All-SEC selection after recording 140 tackles (79 solo). He racked up 15 tackles in the 2007 SEC Championship and 13 tackles in the Outback Bowl that same year.