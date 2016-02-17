Former Vol Tobias Harris traded to Detroit

Former Tennessee basketball star Tobias Harris was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Detroit Pistons Tuesday.

Harris was selected 19th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats, but was traded on draft night to the Milwaukee Bucks. Harris spent two and a half seasons with the Bucks before being traded to the Magic on Feb. 13, 2013.

Harris posted 10 double-doubles in 49 games for Orlando this season.

In his only season at Tennessee (2010-2011), Harris earned freshman All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC. He also secured a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.

Harris averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in the 34 games he played at Tennessee.