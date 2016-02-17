TVA considering sale of unfinished nuclear plant in Alabama

HOLLYWOOD, AL (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is considering whether to sell its unfinished Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in northeast Alabama.

The federal utility announced Wednesday it's taking public comments on whether to sell the 1,600-acre site on the Tennessee River near Hollywood.

No potential price is mentioned, but TVA has spent billions at Bellefonte.

A purchaser would get two unfinished light-water nuclear reactors dating to the 1970s. There's also a helicopter landing pad, railroad lines, buildings and parking lots.

TVA's announcement says Bellefonte could still be used for a nuclear power plant. But it could also be used for industrial, commercial or residential developments.

TVA directors will decide later whether to sell the site.

The utility last week killed a decade-old plan to construct two new nuclear reactors at Bellefonte.

