Rep. Andy Holt introduces Firearms Privacy Protection Act

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee State Representative, Andy Holt has introduced legislation to outlaw publicly funded schools and universities from inquiring about firearm ownership in a student or employee's home. The bill also seeks to close a loophole that allows schools and universities to collect firearm ownership data, so long as it is "voluntarily provided"

Holt says the loophole allows school systems to easily sidestep the law designed to keep schools from inquiring and collecting about firearm ownership. 

“If a school wants to collect  firearm ownership data, all they have to currently do is slip the paper in a student’s packet at the beginning of the school year. Most parents sign all their student’s papers without question because they believe it is mandatory for their children to remain in school. If the school was to ever be questioned on why they were collecting this data when it is ‘against the law’, all the school would have to do is say that the information was voluntarily provided and parents were not forced to fill out the paper. However, most parents wouldn’t know better seeing as how they have to fill out papers at the beginning of every school year.” said Rep. Holt

Senator, Paul Bailey will carry the Senate version of the bill. To track the process of the Act click here.

