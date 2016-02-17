Tim Tebow’s prom night for teens with special needs will make you smile

Tim Tebow at his "Night To Shine" event with a fan. Instagram photo
(NBC Sports) - Whatever your feelings of Tim Tebow the football player, you have to respect Tim Tebow the person.
Tebow hosted “Night To Shine,” a prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation over Valentine’s Day Weekend for 32,000 special needs teens across 48 states and eight countries.
Over 70,000 volunteers helped make this magical night possible.
These pictures are proof that every single attendee felt like prom kings and queens that night.
