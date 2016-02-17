UPDATE: Traffic returns to normal after morning crash on US 27

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared. Traffic is now unaffected on US-27.

If you are heading southbound on US-27 this morning, plan ahead, and take a few extra minutes for a longer travel time than usual.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on and near the Olgiati Bridge headed towards downtown Chattanooga.

The backup appears to continue well past Signal Mountain Road, and is affecting all three lanes.

A multiple-vehicle crash on the bridge is to blame, and should be cleared by 9:00am according to TDOT.

Channel 3 is monitoring the traffic situation. Stick with us for more updates.