10 men charged in federal, state child porn operation

MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Bibb County grand jury has indicted 10 men on child pornography charges as part of a joint federal and state operation.

Media outlets report that the indictments were handed down Tuesday. The men are each charged with one count of computer pornography and child exploitation and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

According to the indictments, the men are accused of using an online service in March 2015 to solicit a person they believed was a 14- or 15-year-old girl to engage in illegal activities. They are also accused of traveling to a Macon hotel with the intent to "perform sex acts" with the girl.

All of the indicted men are from Macon or the surrounding area.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.