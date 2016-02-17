UPDATE: Georgia executes ex-Navy crewman who killed fellow sailor

UPDATE: Georgia has executed a former Navy crewman for killing a fellow sailor whose dismembered remains were found in two states.

Authorities say Travis Hittson was pronounced dead at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday following a lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson. The 45-year-old inmate was convicted in the April 1992 killing of fellow sailor Conway Utterbeck.

Court documents show Hittson, then stationed in Pensacola, Florida, went with Utterbeck and fellow sailor Edward Vollmer to the home of Vollmer's parents in Warner Robins, Georgia. Hittson and Vollmer went out drinking and killed Utterbeck upon returning home, dismembering his body with the saw.

Hittson's attorneys had sought clemency, arguing that Hittson was very remorseful and had been manipulated by Vollmer to kill Utterbeck. Vollmer, who reached a plea deal with prosecutors, is serving a life sentence for the killing.

PREVIOUS STORY: ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia is set to execute a former Navy crewman who killed a fellow sailor.

Travis Hittson, who's 45, is scheduled to receive an injection of the barbiturate pentobarbital at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted in the April 1992 killing of Conway Utterbeck.

Court documents show Hittson, who was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, went with Utterbeck and a third sailor, Edward Vollmer, to Vollmer's parents' home in Warner Robins. Hittson and Vollmer went out drinking and killed Utterbeck upon returning home.

Hittson's lawyers had argued his life should be spared because he's shown great remorse and because Vollmer manipulated him into killing Utterbeck.

Vollmer reached a plea deal with prosecutors and is serving a life sentence for the killing.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.