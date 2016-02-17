Former UT player Mack Crowder arrested for child exploitation, c - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former UT player Mack Crowder arrested for child exploitation, computer porn

Posted: Updated:
By Dustin Dopirak, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee offensive lineman Mack Crowder (57) during Senior Day activities before the game with Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015. (MICHAEL PATRICK/NEWS SENTINEL) Tennessee offensive lineman Mack Crowder (57) during Senior Day activities before the game with Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015. (MICHAEL PATRICK/NEWS SENTINEL)
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Mack Crowder was booked on five third-degree felony charges Tuesday night in Florida — four counts of sending material harmful to a minor and one count of using a computer for a prohibited purpose.

In a release on the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office website, detectives said that Crowder was arrested "after he sought out and engaged in an online sexual conversation with whom he thought was a 14-year-old female."

The release says the arrest was made through the office's "Operation Wayfarer," which targets adult males seeking underage females online for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. According to a previous release, Operation Wayfarer was initially a five-day operation run from Jan. 20-24 in which investigators went into various online classified pages, social media sites and chatrooms and posed as minors.

Detectives allege that Crowder began conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on Jan. 21, and through the course of various conversations sent four photographs of his "sexual organ." Police allege that on several occasions Crowder "enticed or solicited the minor to engage in sexual acts with him." 

Read more from our partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.