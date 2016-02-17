Former UT player Mack Crowder arrested for child exploitation, computer porn

Tennessee offensive lineman Mack Crowder (57) during Senior Day activities before the game with Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015. (MICHAEL PATRICK/NEWS SENTINEL)

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Mack Crowder was booked on five third-degree felony charges Tuesday night in Florida — four counts of sending material harmful to a minor and one count of using a computer for a prohibited purpose.

In a release on the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office website, detectives said that Crowder was arrested "after he sought out and engaged in an online sexual conversation with whom he thought was a 14-year-old female."

The release says the arrest was made through the office's "Operation Wayfarer," which targets adult males seeking underage females online for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. According to a previous release, Operation Wayfarer was initially a five-day operation run from Jan. 20-24 in which investigators went into various online classified pages, social media sites and chatrooms and posed as minors.

Detectives allege that Crowder began conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on Jan. 21, and through the course of various conversations sent four photographs of his "sexual organ." Police allege that on several occasions Crowder "enticed or solicited the minor to engage in sexual acts with him."