Cool and pleasant today; big warm up at week's end

Good Wednesday. We will be cool and pleasant today with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and highs in the upper 40s. We will have another burst of cold air tonight. Lows in the city will drop to about 32. Outlying areas will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

After Thursday morning we will be dealing with some very pleasant and much warmer air. Skies will be ridiculously sunny and our highs will climb into the upper 50s. It gets even nicer Friday. After a 38 degree start, we will shoot up to a toasty 63 Friday afternoon.

Our weekend will also be warm. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 60s. I think we will have mostly cloudy skies Saturday, but the chance for any rain is small. Sunday we will have a weak front moving through during the afternoon. That will bring some light scattered showers Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 37

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 43

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 46