Christian, Muslim team up to bridge social gap - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Christian, Muslim team up to bridge social gap

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Steve Yuzenko’s perception of Pakistan used to be that it was only a haven for terrorists.

“I've never, other than two people that I am acquaintances with from a convenience store and restaurant I never met anybody to tell me anything about Pakistan,” said Yuzenko. 

It wasn't until he took part in an experiment and started adding friends on Facebook from the Middle East that his mindset began to change. He says those he connected with abroad are also having a life changing experience.  Their perception of Americans is different now.

“There is one guy he is building a school from nothing for kids that wouldn't be educated over there,” said Yuzenko. 

Rehan Allahwala is the man behind it all. He is using social media to link people from all over the world, so they can learn, understand, and love each other more.

 His experiment is the reason Yuzenko has a new outlook. 

“By adding someone on Facebook you are allowing them to see through your personal photos, your family photos. What you are eating,” said Allahwala.

The founder of the program says communication over the World Wide Web is key. He believes it can serve as a vehicle for world peace.

“If a million people from Palestine and Israel would do that, there would be no more Middle Eastern problems in my opinion,” said Allahwala. 

Rehan Allahwala is giving away a free laptop if you connect with at least 800 of his friends on Facebook. Allahwala has already given out 150 laptops. To get plugged in add Rehan on Facebook here.  

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.