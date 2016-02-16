Mocs' McCall sits down with Paul Shahen before home stretch

As the Mocs get set for the home stretch which includes three of four games at home, head coach Matt McCall sat down with sports director Paul Shahen to talk about UTC records, SoCon Tournament seeding and Casey Jones' return.

The Chattanooga Men lead the nation with 23 wins, it's a regular season school record. They also lead the Southern Conference by two games at 12-2. They can clinch at least a share of the regular season SoCon title this week with wins on Thursday vs. VMI and Saturday vs. UNCG.

They're back home the following Saturday to host Samford on Feb. 27 and they close the regular season at VMI on Monday February 29.

The Southern Conference Tournament starts Friday March 4 in Asheville, NC but the top four seeds don't play until Saturday the 5th.