CPD is searching for an endangered missing teen

Chattanooga Police Missing Persons Investigators are seeking the public's help for information on the whereabouts of an endangered missing juvenile.

Bradley Eckert is a white male, about 5'6'' and 130 pounds, Blonde hair, Green eyes.

• The juvenile was last seen by his guardian on January 27, 2016.

• The juvenile is believed to be hiding with friends in the Hixson area.

• The juvenile has a history of running away from his home.

If you have information regarding this missing teen call 423-698-2525.