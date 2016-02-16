Mocs' Casey Jones to use medical redshirt and return next season - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mocs' Casey Jones to use medical redshirt and return next season

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Casey Jones has made up his mind, he will apply for a medical redshirt and return to play with the UTC Men next season.

Jones the preseason Southern Conference Player of the Year has been sideline with a dislocated ankle since December 11. 

Jones who is already part of the 1,000 point club at UTC averaged 12.6 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and nearly 4 assists. He's also the only player in school history to have scored 1,000 points with 500 rebounds and 150 assists.

We will have Matt McCall live in the studio Tuesday at 6pm with Sports Director Paul Shahen. McCall will talk about Jones' return and the postseason push as the Mocs have already won a regular season record 23 wins, with four games remaining. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.