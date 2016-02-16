UPDATE: Dalton PD says missing woman found safe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Dalton PD says missing woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Leslie Marie Gunter called her family after seeing media coverage of Dalton Police Department's search for her online. Our investigator talked to her today and confirmed that she’s safe and sound.  

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Police Department is looking for 36 year old Leslie Marie Gunter who was last seen by her family on January 23rd. Gunter was first reported missing by her family on February 11th. Her family told investigators that it is not unusual for her to disappear for a period of time, but that she has never been gone so long before.

Gunter was last seen leaving her father’s home on Bermuda Street in Dalton on January 23rd with an unknown African-American male who was driving a gray or silver dually-style pickup truck. Since that time, her family has tried to call her multiple times but her phone goes straight to voicemail.

Gunter is a white female standing between 5’2 and 5’3 and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has long brown hair and green eyes. Two pictures of Gunter are included with this release.

Anyone with information on Gunter’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085 dial 9 and enter extension 165.   

