Georgia has official groundbreaking for indoor facility

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Though construction on a new indoor practice facility began two months ago, Georgia is putting an official stamp on the project with a groundbreaking ceremony.

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead, athletic director Greg McGarity and coach Kirby Smart are participating in Tuesday's ceremony for the $30 million facility.

Construction, which began in December, will force spring practice to be held near the school's soccer-softball complex away from campus. Players will be bussed to and from practice. The two natural grass football fields at the complex will be used for club sports following spring practice.

The indoor facility will include a 100-yard football field, a 65-meter track runway and jumping pits. The system is designed to provide indoor practice areas for football and other sports during bad weather.

