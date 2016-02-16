404.2-carat diamond, virtually flawless, found in Angola - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

404.2-carat diamond, virtually flawless, found in Angola

Posted: Updated:
The 404.2-carat diamond found in Angola. Lucapa Diamond Company The 404.2-carat diamond found in Angola. Lucapa Diamond Company

BY ALI GOSTANIAN, NBC News

(NBC News) - Good luck getting this rock on an engagement ring.

A "spectacular" 404.2-carat diamond — which is almost three inches long — has been found in Angola. It is the 27th biggest ever discovered, according to the Australia-based Lucapa Diamond Company.

It has been analyzed as a rare Type IIa, a category that makes up less than 1 percent of the world's diamonds and means it is virtually flawless.

The diamond is the largest ever found in Angola, at almost twice the weight of the 217.4-carat "Angolan Star" recovered in 2007.

Lucapa did not give any indication of the value of the diamond, which was found at the Lulo mine, a deposit some 435 miles east of the capital Luanda.

The mine is run by Lucapa, which has a 40 percent interest, with the Angolan government-run diamond company Endiama and private firm Rosas e Petalas holding the other 32 and 28 percent respectively.

Angola is the world's fourth-largest diamond producer by value, behind Russia, Botswana and Canada.

The largest diamond ever found was the Cullinan Diamond, which was recovered in South Africa in 1905 and weighed more than 3,100 carats. It was split into nine parts, the largest of which is known as the "Great Star of Africa" and is mounted on a golden scepter in the British Crown Jewels.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.