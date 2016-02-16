Scalia could lie in repose in Supreme Court Building Friday

BY PETE WILLIAMS, NBC News

(NBC News) - No formal announcement has yet been made, but those familiar with the planning say Justice Antonin Scalia's body will lie in repose on Friday in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court building.

This honor was last given to Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 2005.

The funeral will likely follow on Saturday at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. This is one of the places where Pope Francis said mass during his visit to Washington, which Justice Scalia attended.

In accordance with Supreme Court tradition, Scalia's chair on the Supreme Court bench and the bench itself directly in front of it have been draped with black wool crepe in memoriam. In addition, a black drape has been hung over the courtroom doors.

This tradition dates back at least as far as the death of Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase in 1873. It is believed to have been followed since, with the bench chair and bench draped on the death of each sitting Justice, and the courtroom door draped on the death of each Justice, sitting or retired.