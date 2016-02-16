UT president to deliver inaugural State of the University - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT president to deliver inaugural State of the University

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR

University of Tennessee system president Joe DiPietro presents his inaugural State of the University Address on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from UT, the address will include an assessment of the university's achievements, challenges and positions on significant issues.

During the address, three employees will receive the first-ever president's awards. The awards recognize the mission areas of the university in education, research and outreach.

Gov. Bill Haslam's outsourcing team also meets Tuesday with DiPietro. The address and the meeting with Haslam's team comes a day after UT campus workers held a rally to raise concerns about possible outsourcing of their jobs and management of the buildings where they work.

Haslam's administration is considering a plan to outsource management of campus facilities as a means of saving money and becoming more efficient.

For months, campus workers and students have rallied to back a message they hope will catch the Governor's attention.

Many campus workers oppose the proposal, fearing they could lose their jobs or face lower pay and health benefits.

The State of the University Address is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream here

This article originally appeared on www.wbir.com

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.