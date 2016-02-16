UT president to deliver inaugural State of the University

University of Tennessee system president Joe DiPietro presents his inaugural State of the University Address on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from UT, the address will include an assessment of the university's achievements, challenges and positions on significant issues.

During the address, three employees will receive the first-ever president's awards. The awards recognize the mission areas of the university in education, research and outreach.

Gov. Bill Haslam's outsourcing team also meets Tuesday with DiPietro. The address and the meeting with Haslam's team comes a day after UT campus workers held a rally to raise concerns about possible outsourcing of their jobs and management of the buildings where they work.

Haslam's administration is considering a plan to outsource management of campus facilities as a means of saving money and becoming more efficient.

For months, campus workers and students have rallied to back a message they hope will catch the Governor's attention.

Many campus workers oppose the proposal, fearing they could lose their jobs or face lower pay and health benefits.

The State of the University Address is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream here .