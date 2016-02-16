Blood Assurance will hold blood typing day on Thursday

Blood Assurance is kicking off a blood typing campaign with local community leaders on Thursday.

Join Blood Assurance for a number "typing days" at businesses and organizations across Chattanooga. The blood typing days will take place in February and March.

These "typing days" will give local community members a chance to find out their blood type in just a few minutes, with just a simple prick of the finger.

The blood typing campaign, known as "Hero's Hunt", is being backed by Mayor Andy Berke, Police Chief Fred Fletcher, Sheriff Jim Hammond, and a number of other community leaders.

The blood typing launch event will be held Thursday at City Hall and will include complimentary coffee and pastries, as well as a chance to win a $20 Lupi's Pizza Pie gift card.

The blood typing days in February will be Feb. 16th, 17th, and 29th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Feb. 18th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The blood typing days in March will be Mar. 10th from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Mar. 14th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 23rd from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Mar. 24th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Locations for the blood typing days vary. For more information, visit www.bloodassurance.org.