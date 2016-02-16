Haslams, Education Commissioner launch literacy campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam, first lady Crissy Haslam and state Education Commissioner Candice McQueen are launching a new literacy campaign on Wednesday known as Read to be Ready.

The campaign, which will kick off at Music City Center, is among a number of initiatives aimed at improving the reading skills of Tennessee's school children.

Test scores show that reading skills remain low, even as Tennessee's students make gains in math.

Wednesday's event will be held in the grand ballroom on the fourth floor. It is free except for $7 parking. Officials ask those attending to bring a new or gently used book for a child.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.