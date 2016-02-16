Catoosa County trailer fire treated as suspicious - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa County trailer fire treated as suspicious

Officials in Catoosa County are investigating an early morning fire as suspicious. 

A trailer on Ware Road caught fire around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

It took three engines from the Catoosa County Fire Department about an hour to get the fire out.

The trailer had been abandoned for 3-4 years and was without power. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire as suspicious in nature.

"There's a dirt driveway beside the trailer and it had been pretty worn out with tire tracks going up along the side and up around the trailer so they'll probably take a look at some of that too," said Deputy Fire Chief Jim White. "The gate was laying on the ground when we got there, it was blocking the driveway. I don't know how long it had been like that but it had been like that."

The trailer is a total loss but the owner, who lives further down the street, does have insurance.

