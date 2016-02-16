2016 Grammys: The Winners Are..

The 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday night included a (literally) explosive performance from Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga covering David Bowie, the much anticipated opening number from the Broadway play 'Hamilton' and more. Here's a look at some of the winners.
Record Of The Year
"Really Love," D'Angelo And The Vanguard
*"Uptown Funk," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
"Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran
"Blank Space," Taylor Swift
"Can't Feel My Face," The Weeknd
Album Of The Year
Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes
To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar
Traveller, Chris Stapleton
*1989, Taylor Swift
Beauty Behind The Madness, The Weeknd
Song Of The Year
"Alright," Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Anthony Spears & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
"Blank Space," Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Girl Crush," Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Little Big Town)
"See You Again," Andrew Cedar, Justin Franks, Charles Puth & Cameron Thomaz, songwriters (Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth)
*"Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran & Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
Best New Artist
Courtney Barnett
James Bay
Sam Hunt
Tori Kelly
*Meghan Trainor
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Heartbeat Song," Kelly Clarkson
"Love Me Like You Do," Ellie Goulding
*"Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran
"Blank Space," Taylor Swift
"Can't Feel My Face," The Weeknd
Best Rock Performance
*"Don't Wanna Fight," Alabama Shakes
"What Kind Of Man," Florence + The Machine
"Something From Nothing," Foo Fighters
"Ex's & Oh's," Elle King
"Moaning Lisa Smile," Wolf Alice
Best Rock Song
*"Don't Wanna Fight," Alabama Shakes, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)
"Ex's & Oh's," Dave Bassett & Elle King, songwriters (Elle King)
"Hold Back The River," Iain Archer & James Bay, songwriters (James Bay)
"Lydia," Richard Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
"What Kind of Man," John Hill, Tom Hull & Florence Welch, songwriters (Florence + The Machine)
Best Rock Album
Chaos And The Calm, James Bay
Kintsugi, Death Cab for Cutie
Mister Asylum, Highly Suspect
*Drones, Muse
The Gray Chapter, Slipknot
Best Rap Album
2014 Forest Hills Drive, J. Cole
Compton, Dr. Dre
If You're Reading This It's Too Late, Drake
*To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar
The Pinkprint, Nicki Minaj
Best Blues Album
Descendants Of Hill Country, Cedric Burnside Project
Outskirts Of Love, Shemekia Copeland
*Born To Play Guitar, Buddy Guy
Worthy, Bettye LaVette
Muddy Waters 100, John Primer & Various Artists
Best Folk Album
Wood, Wire & Words, Norman Blake
*Béla Fleck And Abigail Washburn, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
Tomorrow Is My Turn, Rhiannon Giddens
Servant Of Love, Patty Griffin
Didn't He Ramble, Glen Hansard
Best Reggae Album
Branches Of The Same Tree, Rocky Dawuni
The Cure, Jah Cure
Acousticalevy, Barrington Levy
Zion Awake, Luciano
*Strictly Roots, Morgan Heritage
Best Comedy Album
Back To The Drawing Board, Lisa Lampanelli
Brooklyn, Wyatt Cenac
Happy. And A Lot., Jay Mohr
Just Being Honest, Craig Ferguson
*Live At Madison Square Garden, Louis C.K.
Best Musical Theater Album
An American In ParisFun Home
*Hamilton
The King And I
Something Rotten!
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky: LSD
The Dead Weather: I Feel Love (Every Million Miles)
Kendrick Lamar: Alright
*Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar: Bad Blood
Pharrell Williams: Freedom
Best Music Film:
The Wall
*Amy
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Sonic Highways
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brow