2016 Grammys: The Winners Are..

The 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday night included a (literally) explosive performance from Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga covering David Bowie, the much anticipated opening number from the Broadway play 'Hamilton' and more. Here's a look at some of the winners.

Record Of The Year

"Really Love," D'Angelo And The Vanguard

*"Uptown Funk," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

"Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran

"Blank Space," Taylor Swift

"Can't Feel My Face," The Weeknd

Album Of The Year

Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes

To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar

Traveller, Chris Stapleton

*1989, Taylor Swift

Beauty Behind The Madness, The Weeknd

Song Of The Year

"Alright," Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Anthony Spears & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Blank Space," Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Girl Crush," Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Little Big Town)

"See You Again," Andrew Cedar, Justin Franks, Charles Puth & Cameron Thomaz, songwriters (Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth)

*"Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran & Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

Best New Artist

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

*Meghan Trainor

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Heartbeat Song," Kelly Clarkson

"Love Me Like You Do," Ellie Goulding

*"Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran

"Blank Space," Taylor Swift

"Can't Feel My Face," The Weeknd

Best Rock Performance

*"Don't Wanna Fight," Alabama Shakes

"What Kind Of Man," Florence + The Machine

"Something From Nothing," Foo Fighters

"Ex's & Oh's," Elle King

"Moaning Lisa Smile," Wolf Alice

Best Rock Song

*"Don't Wanna Fight," Alabama Shakes, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

"Ex's & Oh's," Dave Bassett & Elle King, songwriters (Elle King)

"Hold Back The River," Iain Archer & James Bay, songwriters (James Bay)

"Lydia," Richard Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

"What Kind of Man," John Hill, Tom Hull & Florence Welch, songwriters (Florence + The Machine)

Best Rock Album

Chaos And The Calm, James Bay

Kintsugi, Death Cab for Cutie

Mister Asylum, Highly Suspect

*Drones, Muse

The Gray Chapter, Slipknot

Best Rap Album

2014 Forest Hills Drive, J. Cole

Compton, Dr. Dre

If You're Reading This It's Too Late, Drake

*To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar

The Pinkprint, Nicki Minaj

Best Blues Album

Descendants Of Hill Country, Cedric Burnside Project

Outskirts Of Love, Shemekia Copeland

*Born To Play Guitar, Buddy Guy

Worthy, Bettye LaVette

Muddy Waters 100, John Primer & Various Artists

Best Folk Album

Wood, Wire & Words, Norman Blake

*Béla Fleck And Abigail Washburn, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Tomorrow Is My Turn, Rhiannon Giddens

Servant Of Love, Patty Griffin

Didn't He Ramble, Glen Hansard

Best Reggae Album

Branches Of The Same Tree, Rocky Dawuni

The Cure, Jah Cure

Acousticalevy, Barrington Levy

Zion Awake, Luciano

*Strictly Roots, Morgan Heritage

Best Comedy Album

Back To The Drawing Board, Lisa Lampanelli

Brooklyn, Wyatt Cenac

Happy. And A Lot., Jay Mohr

Just Being Honest, Craig Ferguson

*Live At Madison Square Garden, Louis C.K.

Best Musical Theater Album

An American In ParisFun Home

*Hamilton

The King And I

Something Rotten!

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky: LSD

The Dead Weather: I Feel Love (Every Million Miles)

Kendrick Lamar: Alright

*Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar: Bad Blood

Pharrell Williams: Freedom

Best Music Film:

The Wall

*Amy

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Sonic Highways

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brow