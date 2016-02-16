UPDATE: We catch up with winner of "The Voice" Jordan Smith

Powerful voice. Powerful message. @JordanSmithLive has everyone up on their feet singing along. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/X6uvjRFaqB — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 18, 2016

UPDATE: Lee University said via Twitter that they will not be able to stream live video Jordan Smith's performance this evening.

Jordan Smith, the Lee University student who won season nine of NBC's "The Voice," is scheduled to perform two concerts at the school, one of which will be open to the public.

It is Smith's first time back at Lee University since his big win.

"It's just been kind of a crazy whirlwind, but I wanted to make sure to get back home," Smith said.

Smith hasn't stopped to take a breath since being crowned the winner of the voice.

"I've been finding a balance between rest and work and my relationships, and my job, really, because this has become a career now," he said.

Smith says it is important for him to come home when he can, and to get back on the stage where he first auditioned for the choir at Lee University.

"I think some of my favorite memories were made here in my choir, on the road and just spending time with them, with my friends," he said.

Even though Smith had to leave Lee University before graduating, he says he'll make sure to finish his degree.

"Right now I'm kind of putting those lessons that I've learned here so far into action and it's proven to be such wonderful preparation," Smith said, "And to know that, moving forward the more I get to finish, the more I'll learn so it's very important for me to finish I'm just not sure when or what that's going to look like."

Smith hails from Harlan, KY, and quickly became known for his soaring voice and ability to tackle non-conventional songs during the competition.

After winning "The Voice," Smith then took time off from school to focus on his upcoming record, and has performed the National Anthem at recent NFL playoff game and more.

Smith announced his engagement to his fiance Kristen Denny in early January.

His long-awaited performance will be in a free, public concert Thursday in the school's Conn Center on the Lee University campus.

The “Welcome Back, Jordan!” community concert will begin at 7:00pm, and doors are scheduled to open at 6:00pm.

A performance earlier in the day at the morning chapel service will be for Lee students and staff only.