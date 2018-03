A local man is being honored for his work with the U.S. Navy.

Aviation Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class John Taylor, from Chattanooga, received the Sailor of the Day award from Captain Mike Wettlaufer, USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) commanding officer.

Stennis is operating as part of the Great Green Fleet, and is scheduled on a Western Pacific coast deployment.

Thank you to John Taylor and other sailors who work hard to keep America safe.