New iPhone to go on sale March 18

BY LUCY BAYLY, NBC News

(NBC News) - Waiting for the new iPhone? It could be available as early as March 18, according to one industry tracker.

Apple's release event for the new, four-inch iPhone 5se and the iPad Air 3 is rumored to be scheduled for March 15, and industry insiders are now reporting that instead of waiting the customary two weeks, the devices will be available for purchase just three days after the big release.

Apple would be breaking with recent tradition by releasing its product this early in the year instead of in September - perhaps a plan to pump up sales after months of lackluster stock performance. "The March quarter could be the ugliest since the days of the iPhone 4s/5," warned CNBC last month.

The new iPhone is rumored to be smaller, with curved edges and an upgraded camera.