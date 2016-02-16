Number of accidents cause headaches for morning commuters

A number of early morning accidents caused headaches across the city this morning for commuters.

Two lanes of Interstate 24 have been reopened to westbound traffic after a tracker trailer overturned.

Officials say the 18-wheeler truck was carrying a load of small auto parts, which spilled out onto the road as the truck's trailer was righted.

The truck suffered a significant amount of damage, and the truck driver reportedly has minor injuries.

An accident on Hwy 27 near the MLK exit downtown shut down traffic briefly, but it has since reopened.

There is also a car crash at MM 16 on I-75 NB in Bradley County, which is still being cleared.

If you are out driving this morning, take it close, use extra precaution, and give yourself a little extra travel time.