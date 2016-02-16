Warmer with more afternoon showers today

Good Tuesday. After more than 2" of rain in several locations yesterday, we still have a FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Sequatchie River. Minor flooding is possible by tonight.

We will be a bit warmer with a high of 50°, but we will also see a few more rain showers developing this afternoon into this evening. Rainfall amounts will be much lighter than yesterday, about 1/4" widespread. Tonight, the showers will taper off and we will see our temperature dropping to 38° Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a wonderful day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 50°. Thursday will be even nicer. We will start chilly with a low of 32°, but we will warm up to 57° with sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday we get even warmer with mostly sunny skies and a high of 65°

This weekend, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s but we will also have clouds both days and a slight chance of a passing shower both Saturday and Sunday as well.

We will start off next week with wet weather. Through the day Monday we will have fairly persistent rain that will be heavy at times.

MONDAY:

8 AM… Partly cloudy, 37°

Noon… Partly cloudy, 46°