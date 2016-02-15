Lawmaker wants to clarify Tennessee's mandatory reporting law - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lawmaker wants to clarify Tennessee's mandatory reporting law

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

After Monday's ruling Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw asked state Senator Todd Gardenhire to join other state lawmakers and clarify Tennessee's mandatory reporting law. 

"This is not the first time I've had a problem with a DCS policy and it probably won't be the last," Judge Philyaw said to a full courtroom.

READ MORE | Channel 3's coverage of the Ooltewah assault investigation 

Problems within the policy like child-on-child abuse and the time frame of reporting. 

The law states anyone who believes a child is being abused or neglected must report it immediately but Judge Philyaw said that law needs to be more specific.

"There's an argument that could be made that Victim 1 was reported the next day, but that's not good enough. And there's no proof that the other three were reported," he added. 

Senator Gardenhire made the trip from Nashville to hear the facts for himself and agrees, the law needs to be tweaked. 

"What can we do to strengthen the code? What can we do to help and not be a hindrance to school administrators," Gardenhire said, "Put in there time frames of when someone is responsible for reporting and if so, who to."

He plans to team up with other state leaders and present changes within the next three weeks.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.