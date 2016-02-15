Firefighters honored at CFD Awards Ceremony - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters honored at CFD Awards Ceremony

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Ken Nicholson
Connect
Firefighter of the Year: Captain Joey Smith and Firefighter Tyler Toon Firefighter of the Year: Captain Joey Smith and Firefighter Tyler Toon
Life Safety Award: Lt. Vernon Lane Life Safety Award: Lt. Vernon Lane
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Dozens of Chattanooga firefighters were honored at the 2nd Annual CFD Awards Ceremony tonight at the Bessie Smith Hall.

At the ceremony, Mayor Andy Berke and Fire Chief Chris Adams recognized those firefighters who exhibited extraordinary efforts at incidents that occurred during the year 2015.

The top award, Firefighter of the Year, was given to two firefighters, Captain Joey Smith and Firefighter Tyler Toon. Together, they saved a man's life in a house fire at 317 N. Highland Park Avenue on Nov. 14, 2015.

New this year was the addition of the Firehouse Subs Hall of Fame award, the purpose of which is to honor retired firefighters who had a positive and lasting impact on the fire department.

Here is a list of all the firefighters honored at the ceremony:

Promotions:

Promoted to Senior Firefighter:
Timothy Freire
Kerrin Parker

Promoted to Lieutenant:
Fred Edgemon
Joseph Ervin
Aaron Harmon
Daniel Peterson
Chad Rogers
Nick Saynes

Promoted to Captain:
Chuck Hartung
Larry King
Shawn O’Kelley
Jenny Parker
Brad Petty
Robert Thompson
Tim Waters

Unit Commendations:

Firefighters with Q16, Q10, S1, S19 (Green Shift) for Extrication on Amnicola Hwy on 6-30-15

Firefighters with  E5 & L5 (Blue Shift) for response to fire at 2405 Kirby Ave. on 7-15-15

Firefighters with Q10 (Red Shift) for response to N/A industries on 6-17-15

Firefighters with Q8 (Red Shift) for response to fire at 6240 Airpark Dr. on 7-23-15

Firefighters with E4 (Red Shift) for response to fire at 2188 Camden Oaks Dr. on 4-6-15

CFD Honor Guard

Awards Related to Shooting Incident at Naval Reserve Center on July 16, 2015:

Meritorious Service Awards for Battalion Chiefs Don Bowman, Jeff Eldridge and Lesley Morgan

Unit Commendations for Special Ops: Asst. Chief Danny Hague and Captain David Tallent

Unit Commendations for Q10 and Q6 (Green Shift): Quint 10, Captain William Dautrich, SFF Dale Aslinger and FFE Mark Jenkins. With Quint 6, Captain Teri Rose, Lt. Brad Freeman, SFF Rusty Mobley and Firefighter Robert Davis

Civilian Service Award: DeWayne Johnson with Fleet Maintenance

Military Service Award: 

SFF Jack Thompson: Recipient of the United States Navy's Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

Life Safety Awards:

Lt. Vernon Lane: For saving the life of a baby at a 2-alarm fire at Hidden Creek Apartments (7710 E. Brainerd Rd) on August 13, 2015.

Captain Joey Smith and Firefighter Tyler Toon: For saving a man's life at a house fire (317 N. Highland Park Dr.) on Nov. 14th, 2015.

Firefighter of the Year Award:

Captain Joey Smith and Firefighter Tyler Toon for saving a man's life at a house fire (317 N. Highland Park Dr) on Nov. 14th, 2015

Firehouse Subs CFD Hall of Fame Inductees:

Firefighter John Gross

Retired Fire Chief Harry Jett

Retired Fire Chief Jim Coppinger

Retired Fire Chief Joe Knowles

The department also recognized those firefighters who retired last year, and those who passed away:

Retirees:

Freddie Brooks, Firefighter, (28 years)
Richard Meier, Firefighter, (28 years)
Abdul Swafford, Senior Firefighter, (14 years)
Chris Rader, Lieutenant, (28 years)
Jeffrey Rorex, Lieutenant, (28 years)
Craig Haney, Captain, (27 years)
Andre Hicks, Captain, (28 years)
Terry Martin, Captain, (28 years)
Fredrick Blake, Battalion Chief, (28 years)
Charles Patton, Battalion Chief, (28 years)
Rick Sewell, Battalion Chief, (27 years)
Lamar Flint, Chief, (28 years)

In Memoriam:

David Brown, Relief Driver

Robert Carlton, Captain

George Davis, Asst. Chief 

Theodore Griffith Jr., Captain

Walter House, Captain

Edward Kelley, Firefighter

Worth Kendrick, Captain

Billy Richards, Lieutenant

James Weathers, Lieutenant

Emmitt Williams, Firefighter

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.