Home security video catches serial McMinn Co. burglar in the act

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Home security video caught a burglar in the act, helping police track down a man suspected of breaking into numerous homes in the area.

David Winkler, 31, is charged with aggravated burglary. The McMinn County Sheriff's Office says he burglarized two homes in Riceville, and another home in Polk County.

Durant Tullock's surveillance cameras captured the burglar inside his home on County Rd. 750.

"He immediately just walked up like he had been here many times before, went to the back door, kicked it in. He stayed in for about 10 minutes, and then he left," Tullock explained.

He says Winkler is no stranger to his McMinn County neighborhood.

"We've seen him time and time again. I've followed him up the road a few times, watching him do exactly the same thing to other houses," said Tullock.

Residents describe the same man, driving the same truck, with the same M.O.: kicking in the door and rummaging through cabinets for pills.
If somebody was home at the time, Det. Blake Witt points out that Winkler would tell the same story -- that he was "looking for his coon dog."

McMinn County detectives say eight burglaries in the county follow that exact same pattern.

Witt said Winkler was out on bond for another burglary when cameras caught him again.

"The second time we caught him, we actually got him on a deer camera," Witt said. "He broke into the same house twice in about a 2 week span."
Residents like Tullock have been concerned for weeks.

"There's been quite a few older people he's tried to come in on," he said. "There's just such a concern that something bad could happen and he might break into the wrong person's house."

"He's probably one of the worst criminals in McMinn County," Witt said. "He makes our job easier, that's for sure."

Winkler is being held in the McMinn County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

