Tennessee man takes plea deal in Nebraska sex assault case

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - An April sentencing has been scheduled for a Tennessee man who's taken a plea deal on an allegation that he sexually assaulted a Chadron State College student.

Twenty-one-year-old Timothy Jungquist, of Nashville, pleaded no contest Friday and was convicted of attempted sexual assault. The charge was lowered and another charge dropped in exchange for his plea. His sentencing is set for April 12 in Dawes County District Court in northwest Nebraska.

Authorities say a student contacted Chadron police on Oct. 7, 2014, saying she'd been sexually assaulted two days earlier in Andrews Hall on the campus. Jungquist soon was arrested. He was a Chadron State student at the time.

