Cherokee Co. couple arrested on sexual assault charges involving a minor

A Cherokee County couple has been arrested on sexual assault charges involving a minor child.

Ricky Tex Waldroup, 54, and Mary Martha Rankin, 26, were booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Saturday, February 13th.

Rankin was arrested on charged of Felony Child Abuses- Prostitution, Felony Child Abuse- Sexual Act, Disseminate Obscene Material to Minor under 16. Waldroup was booked on charged of Felony Incest, First Degree Rape Child, First Degree Sexual Offense.

Rankin's bond was set at $750,000 and Waldroup's bond was set at $ 1, 000, 000 both are set to appear in Cherokee County District Court on February 24th.