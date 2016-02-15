Silverdale Baptist Academy Kicks Off High School Bass Tournament Season

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - High School Bass Fishing Teams are being started all across the United States advancing the sport of bass fishing all the way to a high school national championship.

In our area, there are several high schools that already have teams. These include Soddy Daisy, Rhea County, Grundy County, Sale Creek, Silverdale Baptist Academy (SBA), and East Hamilton.

Silverdale Baptist Academy, coached by veteran pro angler Brent Brady, will be hosting the 3rd Annual Sportsmans Warehouse Chickamauga Invitational High School Bass Tournament to kick off the 2016 season for area High School Teams.

Brent says, "it is our goal to give these kids a chance to get and on the lake and to develop enthusiasm for the outdoors while teaching kids the skills of bass fishing on a competitive level and re-enforcing the ethics of sportsmanship.

Season kickoff will be as follows:

Date: February 20, 2016

Time: Safe Daylight till 2:00

Location: Chickamauga Lake –Ramp located next to swimming area at the dam

Entry Fee: $20.00 per boat (High School Anglers Only)

Limit: 5 fish Limit all largemouth and spots must be 15 inches and smallmouth 18 inch

After weighing in at the dam an escort will take all the anglers and convoy approximately 5 miles to Sportsman’s Warehouse for an awards ceremony and meal. All anglers who fish are guaranteed a gift bag of product and gift certificates more than their entry fee.

Entries need to be called in by Thursday February 18th to get head count for food

Host Club: Silverdale Baptist Academy

Tournament Director: Brent Brady 423-718-0326 or bbrady@dixielabels.com