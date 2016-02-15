Man dies in early morning house fire

A DeKalb County man died early Saturday morning after a house fire at his home.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire call on County Road 239 around 4:00 a.m.

38-year-old Travis Nathaniel Clark was found inside the home, and transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Fire crews from Dade County, Trenton, Valley Head, and Mentone all responded to the scene, along with Dade County and South Dade Fire Departments.

The initial cause of the fire is still under investigation.