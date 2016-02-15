Coyote sightings increase during cold, breeding season

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Coyote sightings have increased during the breeding season within the state.

The Decatur Daily reports (http://bit.ly/1PRD8xx) that Animal control officials say cats are a main food source for the predators, especially at this time of year.

Interim director of Decatur Animal Services Danny Melson says the coyote issue is not as bad as it was in 2011, but caution has been preached.

Animal Control Officer Miles Naylor says humans shouldn't feel threatened by coyotes because attacks are extremely rare. He says residents shouldn't put out food for strays and keep a close eye on their cats and small dogs when they're outside.

Chris Keenum, of Keenum's Wild Animal Control, says the coyotes have to keep moving to stay warm, so they burn more energy and this creates the need to eat more.

