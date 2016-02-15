UPDATE: TV, Internet, & phone outages for Comcast customers in Chattanooga

UPDATE: Comcast customers in Chattanooga experienced outages of cable television, internet and phone services Monday. The outage mirrored one that hit various metro areas across the United States.

Customers reported various levels of service being out or with sporadic service. Comcast offers cable television, internet and home phone service. Services are branded Xfinity in areas where digital triple play services are available.

Check out if your neighborhood is experiencing outages blow.

Comcast released a statement Monday afternoon, which reads:

"We have repaired the temporary network interruption that impacted some of our services this morning. Our engineers continue to work on this issue and almost all services have already been restored. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our customers. Please note that our broadcasters' channels never went off the air, as they are sourced locally."